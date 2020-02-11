Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

SAND stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

