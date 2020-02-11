Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.
NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $874.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.79.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.
