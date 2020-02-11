Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $874.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

