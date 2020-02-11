SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Trimmed by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

SAP stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.61 and its 200 day moving average is $128.64. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.