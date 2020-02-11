Saratoga Research & Investment Management Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. 4,121,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,686. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

