Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $125,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

