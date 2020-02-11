Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,093,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,824,000 after acquiring an additional 230,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,895 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 957,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,174,000 after acquiring an additional 137,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,169. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

