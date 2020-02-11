Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.30

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 74230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,191,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,619,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

