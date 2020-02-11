Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,127,000. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 898,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. 178,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,746. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.