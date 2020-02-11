Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.Sealed Air also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.
NYSE SEE opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.
Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
