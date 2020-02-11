Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

