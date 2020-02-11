Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,714 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86.

