Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Has $944,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 2.1% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 229,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. 1,492,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

