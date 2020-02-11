Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Sells 42,146 Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,146 shares during the quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConforMIS were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning grew its position in ConforMIS by 93.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 59,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. ConforMIS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other ConforMIS news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $80,512.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,256 shares of company stock worth $91,299. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

