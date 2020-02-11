Security Matters (ASX:SMX) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Security Matters Ltd (ASX:SMX) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 250,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 125,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.37.

Security Matters Company Profile (ASX:SMX)

Security Matters Limited licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology solutions that provide brand protection and supply chain integrity to businesses. The company licenses, owns, and commercializes the technology to mark virtually various solid, liquid, or gas objects allowing identification, proof of authenticity, brand protection, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance for products in various industries.

