SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (LON:SGRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 877.30 ($11.54).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

Shares of SEGRO stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 913.80 ($12.02). 1,370,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 896.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 833.06. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99). The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.60.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

