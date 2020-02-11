SelfSell Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,029.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $148,029.00 and $26,896.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

