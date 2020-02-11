Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $793-817 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.51 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.42-3.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

