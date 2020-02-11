Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $793-$817 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.35 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.42-3.58 EPS.

ST stock opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

