Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXT shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 132,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,158. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

