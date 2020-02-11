Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,269 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. 229,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.