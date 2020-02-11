Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $930,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 619,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

