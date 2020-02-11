Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 2.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of QUS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,059. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $98.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $91.15.

