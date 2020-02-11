ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.07. 23,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.92 and its 200 day moving average is $274.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 108.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $355.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,497,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

