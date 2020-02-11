ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,761. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $355.99. The company has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $5,952,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $328,213.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $20,497,985. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

