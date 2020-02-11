Sfmg LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,170. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

