SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 2,178 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,194,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,376.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,279. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $554.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

