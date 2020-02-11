SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canada Goose by 38.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

GOOS stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 176,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

