SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 295,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 86,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $114.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

