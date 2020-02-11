SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $620,000 in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 65,776 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 362,117 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 46.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci bought 13,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $100,120.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,696.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and have sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Berry Petroleum stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $594.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.