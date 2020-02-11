SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 993,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 0.84. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,282.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 106,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,958. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

