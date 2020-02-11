SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of Amc Networks stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. 7,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

