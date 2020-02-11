SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 78,194 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,194 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sabre by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sabre by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. 269,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

