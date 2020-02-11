Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

TSE:SJR.B traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 313,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.36. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$24.68 and a 52-week high of C$28.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJR.B shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 30,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.59, for a total transaction of C$797,670.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

