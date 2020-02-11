SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.01

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 38304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

