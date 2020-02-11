Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $664.00

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$664.00 and last traded at C$658.11, with a volume of 155631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$654.53.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$590.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$342.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$579.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$482.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion and a PE ratio of -572.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,917.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total transaction of C$118,819.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,940.66. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

