Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of BVC opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.45. The firm has a market cap of $202.09 million and a P/E ratio of 76.50.
About BATM Advanced Communications
