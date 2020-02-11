Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.60) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.45. The firm has a market cap of $202.09 million and a P/E ratio of 76.50.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

