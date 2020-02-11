Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Increases By 67.4%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$6.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -1.03.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Equities analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

