Short Interest in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rises By 43.0%

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of ALOT stock remained flat at $$12.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 31,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,705. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AstroNova by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AstroNova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstroNova in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

