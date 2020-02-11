Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Declines By 30.2%

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MLVF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658. Malvern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

