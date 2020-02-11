Short Interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Increases By 258.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 258.4% from the January 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RCON stock remained flat at $$2.11 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,111. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCON shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.