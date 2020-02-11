SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SIF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

