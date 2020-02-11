Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,222 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

