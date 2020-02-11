Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 71 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $11.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.52. 538,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,311. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.84 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.03). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

