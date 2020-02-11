Sigma Planning Corp Buys 5,527 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.24% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,108,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,470,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,305,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 186,697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.89. 268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,319. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

