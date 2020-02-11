Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. 15,710,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,283,453. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

