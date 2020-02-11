Sigma Planning Corp Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

KMX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,396. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

