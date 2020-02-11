Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 3.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSDE stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

