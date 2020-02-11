Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,680,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

