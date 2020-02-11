Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,812 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

BAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,505,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $312.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

