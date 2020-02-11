Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 83,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. 2,806,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.